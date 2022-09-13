Mobile Phones for Jails, Threat Letters, Opium: The Haul from NIA Raids to Bust Terror-Gangster Nexus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered threatening posters and letters, apart from weapons and packed mobile phones meant to be delivered to associates in jails during raids on Monday at 50 places across three states and in the national capital. The raids, officials said, were meant to dismantle an “emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug-smugglers.

Those covered under the raids also included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The raids were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Searches were conducted at the premises belonging to gangsters Goldy Brar, who is at present based in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Varinder Pratap alias Kala Rana, Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal (who was earlier arrested in Armenia).

Other premises covered were associated with gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Chaudhary, Tillu Tajpuria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, Sandeep alias Bandar, Umesh alias Kala, Irfan alias Cheenu Pahalwan, Ashim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their associates. Goldy Brar and Bhagwanpuria are also allegedly involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.

Six pistols, one revolver and one shotgun were seized along with ammunition during the raids apart from drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threatening letters, officials told News18.

Threatening letters were reportedly recovered from the Mohali house of Bhupi Rana, an associate of Gaurav Patyal of the Lucky Patyal gang

Packed mobile phones (meant to be sent to jails), five pistols and one shotgun were recovered from the house of Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, who is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi–Kala Jathedi gang

A knife was recovered from the outer North Delhi house of Jitender alias Kala, who is an associate of Tillu Tajpuria (Bambiha gang)

Officials in Gurugram said illegal arms, ammunition, 23 mobile phones, six mobile chargers, a headphone, a pen drive, DVR, 10 gm opium and some incriminating documents were seized from the house of gangster Varinder Pratap alias Kala Rana in Yamunanagar

Monday’s raids were carried out after sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors, were recently reported. Officials said these gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country, an NIA spokesperson said. Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were now operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia.

Ongoing probes in cases being investigated by the agency, including the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh in Punjab, also revealed that most of these conspiracies were being hatched from jails in different states and were being executed with the help of an organised network of operatives based in abroad.

The 50 locations raided were in Fazilka, Fairdkot, Mukhtsar Sahab, Moga, Taran Taaran, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Mohali (all in Punjab); East Gurugram, Bhiwani, Yamuna Nagar, Sonepat and Jhajjar (all Haryana); Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan and Dwarka, Outer North, North West, North East and Shahdara Districts of Delhi-NCR.

With PTI inputs

