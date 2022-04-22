Modi Govt Found Permanent Solution to Terrorism in J&K, Naxal Menace, Says Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has succeeded in finding permanent solution to problems such as the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism and drugs menace and armed groups in the North East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed here on Friday. Speaking at the inauguration of the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), he also stressed that police should remain two steps ahead of criminals by becoming tech-savvy. In the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government almost settled the Kashmir issue, and also solved Naxalism as well as the problem of armed groups and drugs in the North East, the Union minister said. “Many armed groups have surrendered to join the mainstream. After Article 370 was abrogated, a new era of enthusiasm and development has begun in Kashmir, Shah said.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, large-scale development is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. This change was possible because the government worked on a strategy after intense discussions and analysing the problems, he added.

In his speech, Shah also underlined the need to modernise the police force to strengthen internal security."Police need to be tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals," he said. The two-day event is being held at the Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) here.

Every state has to adapt to the technologies used by other states and focus on mordernizing the police force and training methods, Shah further said.Police in the entire country should work in tandem and with coordination with each other, the Union home minister added.

Data is a new science, and big data has solutions to all the problems, Shah said, adding that police forces across the country must keep this in mind.Under the Modi government, security agencies have gained the upper hand vis a vis terror groups, he claimed.

The law and order is a state subject and that is why police work on the direction of elected governments in respective states. But in such a situation, forming uniform response becomes a major challenge, he said.If the state police continue to function in isolation, then it will not be possible to face all these challenges in a perfect manner, he said.

India is emerging as a major power in the world as it has “democracy, demographic dividend, demand and decisiveness" and also a “leader capable of changing the country’s destiny," Shah said.The prime minister has announced a technology mission for police in the country and the home ministry has drawn up a roadmap for this, he said.

We will send it through BPR&D to the state police for seeking their suggestions and through it the entire police force in the country will be equipped with same type of equipment and technology, Shah said.About four lakh police personnel were affected by the coronavirus pandemic and 2,712 of them lost their lives in the line of duty, the Union minister noted, condoling their deaths.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on the occasion.The main objective of the conference is to provide a common platform to representatives of various police forces, social scientists, forensic experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on issues concerning police, an official said.

About 100 participants from different states, Union territories, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Central Police Organisation (CPO), prisons and correctional administration as well as forensic science laboratories and various universities are taking part in the conference, he added.Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will chair the valedictory session on Saturday.

After the event, Shah took part in a brief roadshow on his way to the state BJP headquarters.

