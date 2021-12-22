Modi Govt May Incentivise Depts for Faster Handling of Pending Grievances, VIP References

Providing incentives to ministries, which are proactive in generating wealth from waste and scrap removal, training government staff in record management and delegating more powers to lower-rung government officials are some of the ideas that the Narendra Modi government could implement for faster disposal of grievances and other pending references from states and MPs.

The ideas have emerged after the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) carried out an assessment of a month-long special campaign undertaken by the government in October this year.

The campaign was aimed at disposing of pending public grievances, references from MPs and states, and unresolved matters related to inter-ministerial consultations.

The DARPG was the nodal ministry responsible for monitoring the implementation of the campaign by all ministries and departments. It carried out the assessment in two parts.

The first being the cleanliness achieved in the campaign by an independent agency, Quality Control of India (QCI), and the second was a self-assessment by the ministries and departments on pending public grievances, MP references, parliamentary assurances, state governments and PMO references to dispose of during the campaign period.

Other ideas that emerged in the assessment included coordination among ministries and departments, which share buildings for a common area maintenance, analysing the reasons for pendency and developing a strategy to address them, constant monitoring of the pending cases on the central portal as well as identifying other structural and institutional changes for cleanliness and scrap disposal to avoid accumulation of waste.

The assessment also highlighted the lack of procedural knowledge, shortage of staff and resources and complexity of rules and processes as some of the impediments in faster disposal of grievances and files and other VIP references.

News 18.com had earlier reported that the Centre has freed up a massive 12.01 lakh square feet of space—equivalent to nearly 20 football grounds—in the special drive and also earned revenue worth Rs 62.54 crore by get rid of scrap that surfaced during the exercise.

The latest assessment has also listed out the ministry of home affairs, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue among the top performers in the drive.

It has put forth some of the best practices adopted by different ministries and department to ensure better record management, lesser pendency and more cleanliness.

For instance, the DRDO employed the Sansad Information System, based on intranet, for faster retrieval of information. The Department of Higher Education has developed a system of sending weekly alerts to all bureau heads on pending grievances and appeals and quarterly review of files to be weeded out by most other ministries.

The DARPG, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Personnel & Training and others, has organised a Good Governance Week between December 20 and 25 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – a government campaign to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

