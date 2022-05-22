Modi Leaves for Japan to Attend Quad Summit; Meetings With 36 Japanese CEOs on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Japan on Sunday evening to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The Quad summit is aimed at bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The prime minister said, in a statement, that the summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four-member countries to review the progress of the Quad initiatives. The Quad consists of four nations – India, Japan, US and Australia.

The summit in Tokyo will take place on May 24 and will also be graced by US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Kishida and Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “A visit to further the ‘force for global good’.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for Tokyo. Quad Leaders’ Summit with PM @AlboMP of Australia, PM @kishida230 of Japan, and @POTUS @JoeBiden awaits."

Besides attending the summit, Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines.

“In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives," Modi said in his statement.

“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

Bilateral talks, Meetings with business leaders on the agenda

Modi will also have 23 engagements, including meetings with the three world leaders, in around 40 hours of stay in Japan.

During his visit, the prime minister will have business, diplomatic and community interactions. Modi will interact with at least 36 Japanese CEOs and also with hundreds of Indian diaspora members.

The prime minister will spend one night in Tokyo and two nights on the plane travelling.

Modi’s visit to Japan on May 23 and 24 to attend the summit is taking place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

At a media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had said the Quad leaders are expected to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific besides focusing on post-Covid recovery, health security, and sustainable infrastructure and resilient supply chains at their summit talks.

He had said the Quad leaders are expected to deliberate on the vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and that they would take stock of the progress made so far under the framework of the coalition and give guidance for the future.

