Modi Masjid: All About This Masjid in Bengaluru Not Named After Prime Minister

Bengaluru has a beautiful mosque and it is called Modi Masjid. And the ‘Modi’ associated with this Masjid is Modi Abdul Gafoor, a wealthy merchant in pre-Independent India. Modi Abdul Gafoor lived in Tasker Town of Bengaluru around 1849. The area was then known as the Military and Civil station. Modi was a well-renowned merchant who was involved in trade between Persia and India along with a few other countries. He later realized there should be a mosque in the area where he lived and the structure was built in 1849.

Later, Modi Abdul Gafoor’s family built more mosques in various areas of Bengaluru. In his remembrance, there is a road near the Tannery area called Modi road.

Over the period, the old mosque was damaged. In 2015, the old structure was replaced by a new one. By the time the new mosque was opened to the public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his second term. “It was a mere coincidence," recalls Mudassir, a fruit vendor in the area. He is a regular visitor at Modi Masjid.

The mosque has 30,000 square feet of built-up area with a floor dedicated to women to offer prayer. It also has basic amenities. Indo-Islamic architecture has been adopted to build the mosque.

