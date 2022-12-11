PM Modi in Nagpur, Goa LIVE Updates: Vande Bharat Train, Metro Line, AIIMS & Mopa Airport Launch on Schedule, Tight Security for PM's Visit

40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express which will connect Nagpur and Bilaspur.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro, lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city’s MIHAN area, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

At a public function in the Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, the PMO said.

The new features of the Nagpur railways include the accommodation of over 9,000 passengers during peak hour traffic (PHT), enhanced waiting area and sitting capacity, parking facility for two-wheelers and cars, 30 lifts and 31 escalators, and bigger east side building.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

The PMO noted Modi had laid the foundation stone of the AIIMS in Nagpur in July 2017 and it is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,575 crore.

Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will reportedly be on security duty in Nagpur during the PM’s visit on Sunday.

PM in Goa

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will be travelling to Goa, where he will will address the valedictory function of the World Ayurveda Congress and also inaugurate three national Ayush institutes.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Mopa airport in Goa. With Modi stressing on building world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country, the PMO said the Mopa international airport in the tourist hub of Goa is a step in that direction, and added that the prime minister had launched the project in November 2016.

It cost around Rs 2,870 crores and initially, the phase I of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, it added.

