Modi's Security Breach LIVE Updates: Preserve PM's Travel Records, SC Directs HC Registrar Gen; Asks Both Probe Teams to Halt Inquiry

Modi’s Security Breach LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed over the alleged lapse of security arrangements during the Prime Minister’s Punjab visit, which calls for the dismissal of the state’s Home Minister and police chief.
Prime Minister Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. Read More
Supreme Court directs Punjab and police authorities, SPG, and other Central and State agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.
Supreme Court has directed both Central and State committees to hold their operations till Monday.
Supreme Court directs the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab forthwith.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells Supreme Court that this matter cannot be left to just anyone and it’s a matter of cross-border terrorism thus NIA official may assist the probe.
SG Tushar Mehta for Centre: Here, a cavalcade was at the flyover and if the protesters would have gathered in the back of the flyover, imagine what would have happened. Here, there was a mob and shouting.
SG Tushar Mehta for Centre: I am grateful to this court for taking cognisance of this rarest of rare case which caused international embarrassment. Whenever the cavalcade of PM travels on road, the DG of state inspects the road to see if PM can travel. Here DG have a green signal. There is also a warning car ahead of PM’s car so that in case there is a threat perception the cavalcade can be stopped. Here, local SP can be seen sipping tea with protesters and warning car was not informed.
In a report to the Union Home Ministry on security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, the Punjab government has said that the farmers’ protest on the route taken by the PM’s cavalcade was “spontaneous". READ MORE
Supreme Court begins hearing of a plea seeking probe into PM Modi’s security breach during his visit to Punjab.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that there was a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab. The PM was stuck on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes after the road was blocked by some protesters, the ministry said in a statement. READ MORE
The team constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to probe the security lapse, has reached Punjab.
Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, in a report to the Centre over the recent ‘breach of security’ during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state, said the protest which disrupted the arrangements was ‘sudden and spontaneous’, sources told News18.
Giving detail of the events that led to the security lapse, the report stated that more security personnel were deployed in view of a call for demonstrations given by nine farmer organisations, information that was also given to the Centre, the sources said. The Prime Minister’s route was ‘clear’, the report added.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday due to a “major security lapse", the entire central government and Bharatiya Janata Party are up in arms against the state’s Congress government. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event. Angry BJP leaders said a government that cannot ensure law and order has no right to remain in power. READ MORE
Following the alleged breach in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday, the Centre is considering taking action against Punjab Police officers under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act, a report by Indian Express has said.
Navjot Singh Sidhu, the leader of the Punjab Congress, slammed the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach, saying he was only “troubled" by a 15-minute wait. Farmers, he said, had to wait more than a year for the farm laws to be repealed.
The Punjab government has sent a report to the Centre on the security breach, detailing facts of the case. In its report, the state has said that the protest was ‘sudden and spontaneous’. The report also mentions that a two member panel was set up by the Punjab govt to probe what happened.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is in no mood to let go of the issue of the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab and has chalked out a nearly week-long plan to corner Congress.
The 13-point plan includes intellectuals and general public writing letters to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi from across the country on the importance of security of the Prime Minister and its link with national security. BJP leaders will be sitting on a silent protest outside Rajghat in Delhi on Friday and senior BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will also sit in silence in front of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar across the country. READ MORE
MPs from the BJP present in Delhi will be holding a silent protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament today at 11 AM over the lapse of security in Punjab amid the PM’s visit.
Just 10km ahead of the venue, his cavalcade was met by protesting farmers, keeping the convoy along with the PM waiting on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn back with the PM reportedly telling airport officials to “thank their Chief Minister” that he made it alive to the airport.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday set up a three-member panel to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab trip, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some big and tough decisions” were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.
Modi briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the theatrics related to Wednesday’s incident were aimed at imposing President’s Rule on Punjab.
Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced its own two-member panel to investigate lapses. It has been asked to submit its report in three days. From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, political leaders sparred over the issue.
BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag “LongLivePMModi”. Punjab BJP leader met Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh, seeking the dismissal of the state’s home minister and its police chief.
The committee announced by the Union Home Ministry will inquire into “serious lapses” in security arrangements which exposed the VVIP to grave risk.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.