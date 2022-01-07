Modi's Security Breach LIVE Updates: Preserve PM's Travel Records, SC Directs HC Registrar Gen; Asks Both Probe Teams to Halt Inquiry

He landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally. However, bad weather forced a change in plans and PM Modi decided to cover the 100km distance by road – a two-hour drive.

Just 10km ahead of the venue, his cavalcade was met by protesting farmers, keeping the convoy along with the PM waiting on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn back with the PM reportedly telling airport officials to “thank their Chief Minister” that he made it alive to the airport.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday set up a three-member panel to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab trip, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some big and tough decisions” were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.

Modi briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the theatrics related to Wednesday’s incident were aimed at imposing President’s Rule on Punjab.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced its own two-member panel to investigate lapses. It has been asked to submit its report in three days. From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, political leaders sparred over the issue.

BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag “LongLivePMModi”. Punjab BJP leader met Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh, seeking the dismissal of the state’s home minister and its police chief.

The committee announced by the Union Home Ministry will inquire into “serious lapses” in security arrangements which exposed the VVIP to grave risk.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.