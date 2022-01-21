PM Modi, Amit Shah Greet People of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day and praised them for their "vibrant contributions" to the country's development. The three states were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development. Praying for their constant progress," Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on the occasion of their Statehood Day and said the Narendra Modi government is committed for the all-round development of the region and brought peace there. The three states were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

Advertisement

“Manipur is blessed with vibrant culture & rich heritage. Today on the state’s foundation day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of Manipur. The state has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace & development under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji and CM @NBirenSingh Ji," he tweeted. In another tweet, Shah wished the people of Meghalaya.

“Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @SangmaConrad Ji are working relentlessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. I pray for the continuous progress of the state," he said. The home minister also greeted the people of Tripura on the occasion.

“Greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful land of Maa Tripura Sundari continue to move ahead on the path of progress. Our govt under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @BjpBiplab Ji is committed to Tripura’s all-round development," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.