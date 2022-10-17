Modi to Kick-off 'PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022' Today. Here's All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" in New Delhi. The two-day event will start on October 17 at around 11:30 am and will be held at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, as per an official statement. “Our government is committed to making the life of “anna datas" easier," the PM said on Twitter while talking about the event.

More than 13,500 farmers and 1500 Agri Startups from across the country will participate in the event while over one crore farmers from various institutions are expected to attend virtually. The Sammelan will also witness participation of researchers, policy makers and other stakeholders, the statement said.

600 ‘Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras’ (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers will also be inaugurated by the PM. Under this scheme, more than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner.

These Kendras will cater to several farmer needs like providing agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers; generating awareness among farmers; providing information regarding various government schemes and ensuring regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets.

The Prime Minister at the event will also launch the ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana’ – One Nation, One Fertilizer. Under this scheme, ‘Bharat Urea Bags’ will be launched. These will help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name “Bharat".

Briefing reporters earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the biggest move in the fertilizer sector, all subsidised soil nutrients — urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK — will be marketed under a single brand ‘Bharat’ across the nation.

Additionally, the PM will release the 12th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) funds. Rs 16,000 crores will be transferred to over 8.5 crore farmers as part of the scheme, which aims to provide a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each to eligible farmer families.

This will be done “in a reflection of the continued commitment of the Prime Minister towards welfare of the farmers," the statement said. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition where around 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanisation for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management, Argi-Logistic, among others.

This platform will help startups interact with farmers, FPOs, agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions.

An e-magazine on fertilizer, ‘Indian Edge’ will also be launched by the PM. It will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, success stories of farmers, among others.

Besides Tomar, Union Fertiliser and Chemicals Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba, and Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandhlaje and other senior officials will participate in the event.

