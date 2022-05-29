Modi@8: From Demonetisation to Article 370, Eight Quotes of PM Narendra Modi

Come May 26 and the Narendra Modi government will complete eight years, with an elaborate plan being worked out to mark the event. Countrywide events will be organised showcasing the government’s achievements, including welfare schemes for the poor and free distribution of foodgrains to 80 crore people.

Asserting that people’s faith in the government’s delivery mechanism has been restored post-2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi — in an address to his party workers — said eight years of the BJP-led NDA government have been dedicated to the country’s balanced development, social justice and social security.

If there is one thing that has been consistent through Modi’s tenure as prime minister, it is his oratory skills, which have won him supporters across the country.

On eight years of Narendra Modi, News18 brings you eight quotes of the prime minister on issues ranging from demonetisation to farm laws:

India does not need to become anything else. India must become only India. This is a country that once upon a time was called the golden bird. On Demonetisation: In a country’s history, there come moments when every person feels he too should be part of that moment, that he too should make his contribution to the country’s progress. Now, we again have an opportunity where every citizen can join this mahayajna against the ills of corruption, black money and fake notes. On Congress: Unfortunately, some people’s (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014. Even after so many losses, your arrogance remains and your ecosystem does not let it go. Question is not about election result, but the intent of those who have stayed in power for so long. Wherever people got a way, they didn’t let you enter again. Don’t show them mirrors, they will break the mirrors too. Criticism is a jewel of democracy. but blind opposition in an insult to democracy. On Article 370: People of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of their rights. With the abrogation of Article 370, the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B.R. Ambedkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee have been fulfilled. A new era in Jammu and Kashmir has now started. On Repealing Farm Laws: “While apologising to the countrymen, today I want to say sincerely that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our penance that we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to the farmer brothers (Mein aaj deshvaasiyon se kshama maangte huey, sachche mann se aur pavitra hriday se kehna chahata hoon ki shayad humaari tapasya mein hi koi kami rahi hogi jiske kaaran diye ke prakash jaisa satya kuchh kisan bhaiyon ko hum samjha nahin paye)." On Covid-19 vaccinations: “1 billion vaccines is just not a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country, this is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets." On Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: “Invaders attacked this city [Varanasi], tried to destroy it. History is witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation by the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an (Mughal Emperor) Aurangzeb comes, a (Maratha warrior) Shivaji also rises." On Language Row: “In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies over languages. We need to make people aware of this. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and a link to a better future for the nation."

