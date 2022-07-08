Modi's 'Dear Friend' Shinzo Abe Dies, PM Recalls Last Meet With 'Witty' Leader; Declares 1-day Mourning

After news of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbing to his gunshot wound, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock at the grim development. Abe, who had been credited with further advancing ties between India and Japan during his tenure, had also met with Modi on previous occasions.

Recalling his most recent meeting with the late leader, PM Modi said he had not imagined it to turn out as their very last engagement. “During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

“Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment," he added.

The PM also declared a one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of the country’s ‘deepest respect’ for Abe.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on Saturday on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

“The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the home ministry said in a statement.

After the early morning attack on Abe, who was delivering an election campaign speech in Japan’s Nara prefrecture, Modi had expressed deep distress over the incident. Abe had fought for his life in a critical condition after being shot. Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," Modi had tweeted. Other political leaders had also expressed their shock at the news. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the attack on Abe “shocking and unfortunate".

“The news of attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, is extremely shocking and unfortunate. My thoughts are with his family and supporters,", Kejriwal had tweeted.

