Relocated to Philippines for a Livelihood, Kabaddi Coach from Punjab's Moga Shot Dead in Manila

A kabaddi coach from Punjab’s Moga was shot dead in Manila, the capital city of Philippines. Residents of Moga district’s Pakharwad village said that 43-year-old Gurpreet Singh Gindru had gone to Philippines around four years ago to earn a livelihood.

He was allegedly shot in the head by unidentified assailants who barged into his home, after he returned from work. Villagers demanded that his mortal remains be brought back by the government.

Reports stated that apart from running a business, Gindru also coached Manila youths in kabaddi. Villagers were further quoted as saying that a few years ago, Gindru had migrated to Canada while his wife and son were living in Philippines. However, he moved back to Manila a few years ago. His parents and brothers are stay in Moga’s Pakharwad village.

In another case, a Punjab native was killed in Canada’s Ontario. The victim, Mohit Sharma (28), was found dead in the back seat of a car in a secluded place.

Mohit mobile phone, some gold jewellery that he was wearing, as well as his ATM card was found missing from the spot of crime, leading authorities to believe that prima facie the motive of killing could be robbery.

Authorities said that Mohit hailed from Chandeli village of Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Tarlok Nath Sharma, the father of the deceased, was quoted by Indian Express saying that his son had gone to Canada on a student visa around five years ago.

After completing his studies, Sharma got his Permanent Residency in Canada and settled there only. He was at present working as a manager of a company. Tarlok Nath works in the CRPF and is currently posted in Jammu.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nath said that apart from Mohit, he had two daughters, both of who had settled abroad — one in Canada and the other in the United Kingdom.

