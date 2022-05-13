Mohali Attack Case Cracked, Canada-based Landa Linked, 5 Arrested: Punjab Police

Claiming to have cracked the Mohali RPG attack case, the Punjab police on Friday identified the main conspirator as an associate of a Pakistan-based terrorist. Five terror suspects who took part in the conspiracy have been arrested,

In what had jolted the police establishment, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali’s sector 77 at 7.45 pm on Monday. The explosive, however, did not go off.

Punjab’s director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra said Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, from Tarn Taran district, a close associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, had hatched the conspiracy.

Bhawra said they work for Babbar Khalsa International and ISI in Pakistan. Lakhbir Singh’s other associates are Nishan Singh and Charan Singh, both from Tarn Taran.

The DGP said that investigations revealed Nishan Singh, who was recently arrested by the Faridkot police, had got the RPG from Landa and gave it to three persons.

Police have stated that the main accused Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, is in Canada and of late has been making several calls for extortion and ransom to singers and businessmen.

Bhawra said that the preparators had identified a local contact by the name of Jagdeep Kang. “Jagdeep Kang, a resident of Wave Estates, was their local contact. He was the one who provided local logistical support and helped them in conducting a recce of the intelligence headquarters on May 9 afternoon prior to the attack," said Bhawra.

Police informed that three residents of Taran Tarn— Baljinder Singh Rambo, Baljit Kaur, and Kanwar Bath— hid the weapons used for the attack. Officials admitted that Charan Singh and two other accomplices who carried out the RPG attack have not been arrested yet but the police have nabbed five people involved, including Baljinder Rambo, Baljit Kaur, Kanwar Bath, Jagdeep Kang, and Anand Deep Singh.

