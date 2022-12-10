Mohali-Like Tarn Taran RPG Attack May Have Been Executed by Gangsters for Optics: Top Intel Sources

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday night may have possibly been carried out by gangsters on behalf of a neighbouring agency, top Intel sources have told CNN-News18.

The rocket was launched from the highway on Friday night in an attack that brought back memories of the attack on the Punjab Police intelligence office in May last year. A rocket-propelled grenade fired from the street had shattered windowpanes on the third floor of the building in Mohali and landed inside but did not explode.

Following May’s attack, Punjab Police arrested the main accused Charat Singh in a joint operation with Central Agency and ATS Maharashtra. Singh was one of Lakhbir Singh Landa’s main associates and hailed from the Tarn Taran district.

The Punjab DGP hailed the arrest as a major breakthrough by the department and confirmed that Charat Singh was a key operative and associate of Canada-based BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

Sources said so far, no specific lead was available about Friday’s attack but gangsters could have carried it the task — which was assigned earlier — on behalf of some neighbouring agency.

They added that while they were looking for specific reasons behind the attack, it seemed to have been done for just optics.

Punjab State Police Chief Gaurav Yadav confirmed that an FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and that they are not ruling out “cross border hand" in the attack. “Our enemy is doing cowardly attacks," he said.

US-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has taken responsibility for the attack but security agencies have not yet confirmed the same.

Reacting to the incident, BJP stepped up its attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), blaming it for the “worrying" law and order situation in the border state.

“Per media reports, Police Station in Tarn Taran attacked by rocket launcher type weapon! This is 2nd RPG attack on a Police Station (Mohali on May 8) in 7 months. Very worrying & a disturbing development! Law & order situation has been in a free fall since AAP formed Govt in Punjab," Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson of BJP, tweeted.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted: “AAP has made a mockery of law & order & allowed anti national forces to have a free run with the rise of narco-terrorism. Now Punjab is paying the price with rocket launchers being used to strike at our police stations. High time CM @BhagwantMann got his act together."

