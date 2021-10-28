Mohan Bhagwat to Attend 3-day Executive Committee Meet of RSS That Begins in Dharwad Today

The All India Executive Committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) started its three-day brainstorming meeting at the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra here where a resolution on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh will be passed, a top RSS leader said.

Amid the chants of Vedic hymns, the session began here. More than 350 people from across the country including Sar Sangh Chalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat and Sar Karyavah (RSS general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale are attending this annual event.

"Today the executive committee meeting of the RSS started here. We will deliberate on the current situation, our future plans and also, the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh," the RSS Sah Prachar Pramukh, Narendra Thakur told reporters ahead of the meeting.

He also said that a resolution would also be passed on the attacks.

According to another RSS functionary, the national executive committee meets every year towards the end of October. However, last year for the first time, the meeting took place virtually due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

"This year, the quorum is complete. More than 350 people have gathered here," the RSS office-bearer said requesting anonymity. He said that a few top BJP leaders handling organisational works are also attending the event.

