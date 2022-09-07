Mongolian President Gifts Horse to Rajnath Singh; Defence Minister Names It 'Tejas'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Mongolia, received a unique present from the East Asian country’s president on Wednesday. Mongolia’s president Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh gifted Singh a majestic horse, seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a similar gift from the leadership of this country.

Singh, who is the first Indian Defence Minister to visit Mongolia, named the majestic beast ‘Tejas’, after the Indian fighter aircraft.

“A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, Tejas’. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you, Mongolia," Singh tweeted on Wednesday along with pictures of the white horse.

Advertisement

“Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia," he said in another tweet.

Mongolian Tradition Of Gifting Horses

The exchange of gifts between leaders has been a trend since prehistoric times. In Magnolia, houses hold an important role in the daily life of people. It is traditionally said that “A Mongol without a horse is like a bird without the wings."

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi received a special gift a brown racehorse from his then Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg on his historic visit to this country.

Advertisement

In 2018 during his maiden visit to Mongolia as Home Minister, Rajnath Singh was presented with another horse by Khurelsukh, who was the country’s prime minister at the time.

Highlights of Rajnath Singh’s Visit To Mongolia

Defence Minister Singh is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan from Monday with an aim to expand India’s strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

Advertisement

Singh, who was visiting Mongolia from September 5 to 7, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here in the Mongolian capital on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the first day of his engagements here, Singh held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed and also called on President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Chairman of State Great Khural (Parliament) G Zandanshatar.

Singh held talks with the Speaker of Mongolian Parliament Zandanshatar and complimented him on his consistent support to promote and expand shared heritage of Buddhism.

He also called on the President of Mongolia and the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, Khurelsukh on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here