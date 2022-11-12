Monitoring of Flagship Schemes, Projects to be More Effective & User Friendly After eSamikSha Portal Revamp

The Centre has undertaken the revamp of its eSamikSha portal — an online mechanism to track the progress on different government proposals, projects and flagship schemes — in a bid to make the monitoring process more effective by simplifying it and making it more user-friendly.

Last month, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba had held a meeting to review the progress on the recommendations in the five-year vision documents prepared by the Sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGoS) for various sectors. First constituted in 2016 to look into governance of various sectors, the 10 groups of secretaries were reconstituted in 2019 and tasked with finalising five-year vision documents for all ministries covering sectors such as rural and agriculture, technology, governance and security, resources, finance, economy, infrastructure, social, welfare and foreign affairs.

According to officials, revamping the SGoS module in the eSamikSha portal was also discussed in the same meeting. A senior official told News18 that the revamp process will also help avoid duplicity of information and make it user-friendly with a better flow, design and fewer tables, thus increasing the efficiency of the monitoring and compliance mechanism.

“For instance, the recommendations provided by the SGoS in the five-year vision plans for various sectors will be classified into four categories now — those that have already been implemented, those that are in progress and as per schedule, those that are in progress but running behind schedule and those that are yet to start," the official said, adding that newer options will be provided to the SGoS convener so that the implementation of the recommendations could be monitored effectively.

The official said there will also be options for the SGoS convener and the cabinet secretariat to provide remarks and reminders on progress on various recommendations. This will include reminders on timely status updates. Another new feature of the revamped portal will be that important milestones and timeline for implementation of a certain SGoS recommendation will have to be keyed into the portal and, subsequently, action taken on them and allied targets will have to be added annually.

Lead ministries, which are responsible for implementation of specific schemes and recommendations, will also have to add milestones with respect to a specific recommendation and update the action taken against it. They will also have the option of editing milestones.

A second official said all ministries had been asked to update action taken on identified milestones by November 11. Nodal officers of all ministries also attended a workshop earlier this month about the newer features of the portal.

The portal, which was launched in 2014 and is managed by the National Informatics Centre, had earlier undergone a revamp in 2020 to streamline relevant information fed into it.

