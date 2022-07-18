Monkeypox in India: Centre Calls for Screening of all Foreign Travellers After 2 Confirmed Cases

The Centre on Monday asked for a strict health screening of all foreign travellers at airports amid an increasing risk of monkeypox in the country. The Union Health Ministry stated that it has asked all airports and port to ensure the screening of all passengers.

“Centre Reviews Points of Entry (PoEs) Health actions at international airports and ports. State, airport and port health officers advised ensuring health screening of all international travellers to minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox disease," the ministry stated.

The Centre also called for an “effective coordination between State admin, Bureau of Immigration, Airport and Port Health Offices".

The advisory comes on a day the country reported a second case of the zoonotic disease in Kerala — the same state that reported India’s first monkeypox case.

The second monkeypox case was confirmed in Kerala’s Kannur district, with state Health Minister Veena George saying that the patient is a 31-year-old man, currently being treated at Pariyaram Medical College. “The patient’s health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," she said.

The patient landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13. He was admitted to a hospital after he showed symptoms of the zoonotic disease. His samples were sent to NIV, Pune and they tested positive for monkeypox.

The first patient was from Kollam district, who had returned from the UAE.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

