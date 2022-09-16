Monkeypox: Nigerian Women Tests Positive in Delhi, Taking India's Tally to 13

A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in the national capital tested positive for monkeypox, sources told PTI on Friday. This is Delhi’s eight and India’s 13th case of the viral infection.

The woman is currently admitted to the LNJP Hospital. According to sources, another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to this government-run hospital.

So far, 13 cases of monkeypox have been reported in India — eight from Delhi and five from Kerala. Out of the total cases in Delhi, five of the patients have recovered.

The country has reported one fatality, after a Kerala patient succumbed to monkeypox.

Advertisement

To deal with monkeypox, the Delhi government has reserved beds in 3 government hospitals including Lok Nayak hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital. Three more private hospitals —Kailash Deepak hospital, MD City hospital, Batra Hospital and Research Centre — are also reserved for this purpose, according to PTI.

The current outbreak of Monkeypox had been largely limited to the community of men who have sex with men primarily with multiple bisexual or homosexual partners, according to an ICMR study.

“Cases 2, 3, and 5 shared the history of heterosexual contact within 21 days of onset of symptoms not under influence of drugs or alcohol," it added.

The study also highlighted that all the cases in India “were mild and had a good recovery."

The vast majority of the cases infected with Monkeypox had recovered and the complications like sepsis and encephalitis had been reported in the immunocompromised individuals. The mortality in Brazil and Mexico were primarily in the immunocompromised individuals, while in Spain the fatal cases were immunocompetent with no underlying conditions.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here