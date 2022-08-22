Monsoon Fury Across India: At Least 50 Killed in 4 States, Most in Himachal Pradesh; Fresh Flood Threat in Odisha

Monsoon mayhem continues to bring death and destruction across the country with the northern and eastern parts of the country continuing to be the worst affected. At least 50 people have died across four states over the last three days due to floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains, according to Reuters. 36 deaths were reported in Himachal after heavy showers followed by landslides and flooding. 4 people have died in Uttarakhand with dozens still missing. 6 people have lost their lives in Odisha so far.

Rain Batters Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

At least 10 people were injured in Himachal Pradesh which has reported over two dozen weather-related incidents. As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi, were blocked for traffic following heavy showers.

In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, 24 tourists stranded at a resort were safely evacuated as rescue efforts to trace missing people in rain-ravaged state were intensified on Sunday, according to officials. A series of cloudbursts hit Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts of the state on Saturday killing at least four people while several others are still reportedly missing as rivers breached their banks and washed away bridges.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 23-24 and in Uttarakhand on August 24.

Flood threat in Odisha’s Subarnarekha river system

Floods in Odisha have affected over 8 Lakh people and displaced thousands from their homes in Odisha, with rains damaging roads and infrastructure disrupting electricity and water supply. Over 1.2 Lakh people have been evacuated from the affected areas so far. The IMD has however said “the deep depression has now turned into a depression and will soon get converted into a well-marked low-pressure area. It has crossed Odisha & doesn’t have any direct impact."

Meanwhile, authorities in Odisha’s Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have launched a massive evacuation drive in low-lying areas, according to officials, as water in Subarnarekha and Baitarani - the two major rivers flowing through the region - breached the danger mark at several parts of the state. Some 58 rescue teams with NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service being deployed in Balasore and Mayurbahnj districts, the Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena told PTI, adding that similar arrangements were also being made in adjoining districts of Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Flood threat in Odisha’s Subarnarekha river system comes even as the state is reeling under the impact of moderate floods in the Mahanadi river system following incessant rainfall. Nearly 5 lakh people are said to be marooned in 763 villages, according to government estimates. However, there were signs of some relief, as rains have subsided in the upper catchment area of the Mahanadi river, according to B K Mishra, the chief engineer in the department of water resources. As per the latest forecast by the IMD - Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower starting August 23.

Thousands Evacuated in Jharkhand

In neighboring Jharkhand, over 2,500 people living in the southern part of state were evacuated to safer places as low-lying areas were inundated by overflowing rivers and dams following incessant rain from Friday night, according to officials. Though the deep depression that brought heavy rainfall has weakened, parts of the state recorded light to moderate rain on Sunday as well.

Water released from dams like Chandil and Tenughat inundated low-lying areas affecting people from several areas, particularly Jamshedpur city in East Singhbhum district. The district administration has made arrangements for their food at shelter homes and deployed an ambulance to meet any emergencies, Deputy Commissioner Arava Rajkamal told PTI.

Rain Alert in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the Hanuman Taal in Jabalpur overflowed due to incessant rainfall in the district. According to the IMD, “the depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh, about 70 km north-northeast of Damoh is said to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 24 hours."

Heavy rain lashed parts of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh yesterday and an alert was sounded in the district as water levels in the rivers rose amid heavy rainfall. The MET department predicts more rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

