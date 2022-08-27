Monsoon Fury Kills Over 200 Across India, Fresh Yellow Alert for Parts of Odisha; Water Level Rises in River Ganga in UP | Check Details

Even as floods continue to ravage parts of the country, a fresh yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for parts of Odisha. The state is reeling from twin floods in Mahanadi and Suranarekha river systems.

More than 200 people have been killed in heavy downpours and mudslides across India including in Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in the monsoon season.

According to the IMD, Odisha is likely to witness heavy rain over the weekend and issued yellow warning for thunderstorm in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul and Dhenkanal. The districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri too is set to receive heavy rain on Saturday, the IMD told PTI.

A similar rain alert has also been issued for parts of Odisha including - Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, besides Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir and Kalahandi. The heavy rain alert is set to continue through the weekend in Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

According to the IMD, the capital Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas will also see partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thundershower. Odisha has been among the worst affected due to rains that has affected over 10 lakh people in 14 districts and 100 odd villages. According to officials, six people have died so far in rain related incidents in the state.

Parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh too are reeling from the aftermath of continuing rain and water logging. Uttarakhand’s Tehri district saw yet another cloudburst on Wednesday as heavy rains led to the overflowing of Nelchami rivulet in Chirbatia village, inundating irrigated farm lands, reports PTI. The Nelchami river is flowing furiously and people living close to the banks fear for their safety, according to PTI.

Monsoon wreaked havoc in parts of Uttar Pradesh as well with Seven people, mostly farmers, reportedly killed in a lightning attack in a village in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 49 people have died due to lightning attacks in the state just this week.

The incident took place when some farmers had taken shelter under trees during heavy rain in the area. The farmers were reportedly struck by lightning and died instantly. The victims included four members of a family and some cattle grazers near the city of Kaushambi, according to PTI quoting police officer Kaushambi Hem Raj Meena.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the water level of river Ganga rose and several ghats were partially submerged.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)

