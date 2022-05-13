Monsoon Set to Arrive Early, Scientists Predict Normal Downpour; Andaman to Get Season's 1st Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that the Southwest Monsoon is set to arrive early this year. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive the first seasonal showers in the country on May 15.

“Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around 15th May, 2022," the met department said in a statement.

The prediction of an early Monsoon comes as several parts of India have been reeling under intense heat conditions. Widespread light or moderate rainfall is expected to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

It said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph was also likely over South Andaman Sea on May 15 and May 16.

Meanwhile, Skymet weather also predicted a normal monsoon this season for a period of 4 months from June to September. This season would be the fourth consecutive year of normal or above-normal monsoon.

The normal onset date for monsoon in Kerala is June 1.

According to a report in Times Now, north-eastern states Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy to very heavy falls from May 12 onwards. Arunachal may also receive heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh May 12 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls during May 13-16.

Meanwhile, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep will receive fairly widespread light rainfall during the next five days.

Weather scientists said that extended range forecasts have consistently suggested favourable conditions for an early monsoon onset over Kerala and its northward movement. The early onset of monsoon could bring cheer as most parts of the country witnessed extremely high temperatures over the past fortnight.

