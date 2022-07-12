As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday. The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents.

Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum deaths at 12 followed by Nagpur (four). These deaths were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others, it said. Chandrapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Thane and Mumbai did not record any fatality since the beginning of the monsoon last month, the report said.

Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall between June 1 and July 10. Heavy rains continued to lash Nashik district on Monday, causing a rise in water levels of several rivers and submerging many temples located on the bed of the Godavari river, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for Nashik district till July 14, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.

After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.

