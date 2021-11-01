Months After Joining BJP, Ex-Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee Returns to TMC

Former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the Assembly Polls 2021, has returned to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The TMC turncoat Rajib made his ‘Ghar Wapsi’ at the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Tripura’s Agartala at around 2 pm on Sunday. He rejoined TMC in less than a month after being made a special invitee to BJP’s national executive. As he returned to his former party at an event in Tripura instead of West Bengal, it is being speculated that he will be limited to Tripura only.

“I was told by Abhishek Banerjee that he would welcome me again in the party at his Agartala rally, so I came to Tripura. Trinamool is now an all-India party. So why is there an objection if I join the party in Tripura?" Rajib said.

In the past, Rajib Banerjee frequently accompanied TMC leader Mukul Roy to Tripura when the latter was in charge of the Trinamool’s expansion in the state. Rajib, reportedly, assisted Roy and has developed some political networks in the state.

Before coming back to TMC, Rajib changed his Facebook profile picture and cover photo. A day before joining the TMC, pictures of him with BJP leaders were also deleted from his profile. These activities only fuelled the speculation that he would rejoin the TMC. Rajib was said to be making efforts to return to the party fold after the results of the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

“I admit that I have made a mistake [by quitting TMC]. Mamata Banerjee is Mother India. I will work as a common worker, as you say," Rajib said after returning to the TMC fold. He also slammed the BJP for “divisive" politics.

Rajib had met Abhishek in August and reports emerged that he will be rejoining the TMC. He also met TMC leader Kunal Ghosh some months ago, giving a signal that he was trying to return.

