Months Before UP Polls, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, And Firozabad to Get Free WiFi Spots

Just a few months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government is all set to provide free WiFi services to the people of four important cities.

According to reports, Agra, Firozabad, Lord’s Krishna’s city Mathura and Aligarh will be able to access free internet facilities by October end as the government has installed WiFi units at several locations in the city.

A senior administrative officer told the media that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is setting up WiFi units at every 500 meters in Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, and Aligarh.

According to Municipal Commissioner Nikhil Tikaram, the government earlier had signed an MoU with the BSNL to set up WiFi hotspots every 500 meters in Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Aligarh.

The commissioner added that BSNL, as per the agreement, set up hotspots at several locations and within a day or two people will be able to access free internet from the hotspots.

According to the commissioner, five hotspots in the initial days will be providing a speed of 200 Mbps, while the rest will provide a speed of 50 Mbps.

According to a senior official of BSNL, denizens of Agra staying in Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika, and Nagar Panchayat will have free access to WiFi services from October 30.

Urban Development Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajnish Dubey told the media that WiFi routers have been installed at Soorsadan, Bhagwan Talkies, Kamla Nagar, Sanjay Place, Khandari, Tajganj, ISBT, Collectorate, Rambagh and Hariparvat intersection in Agra.

Another senior officer of Urban Development informed that free WiFi service will be available at five to 10 places in Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Aligarh and Firozabad.

Two to five WiFi spots zones have also been created at Achhnera, Bah, Etmadpur, Fatehpuri Sikri, Shamshabad, Kosikalan, Kasganj, Soron, Ganjdundwara, Etah, Aliganj, Jalesar, Marhara, Mainpuri, Tundla, Sirsaganj, Shikohabad, Atrauli and Sikandrarao.

