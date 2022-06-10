Moose Wala Murder: In Meeting With Canadian Envoy, CM Mann Proposes Joint Police Op to Nab Gangsters

With the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar cropping up in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination, the Bhagwant Mann government in the state is opening up communication channels with the Canadian government to track down gangsters operating from its soil.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support from the Canadian government in nabbing gangsters operating on the Canadian soil. Mann flagged the issue to Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on the CM at his residence on Friday.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the mushrooming of gangs and gangsters in both countries and advocated harsh punitive action. The Chief Minister, while batting for joint police operation between Canada and Punjab, said it is the only way to free both lands from gangsters.

Advertisement

Mann asked the Canadian High Commissioner to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie-up between Punjab and Canada Police to put gangsters behind bars.

On Thursday, the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who had claimed responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Brar is currently living in Canada.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to Punjab Police.

Moosewala’s murder was allegedly in retaliation to Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight people so far in connection with the 27-year-old singer’s brutal murder.

Advertisement

The CBI, which is the liaison agency of the country with the Interpol, had earlier in the day said that the Punjab Police had sought the Red Corner Notice against Brar on May 30, a day after the singer was killed, as against the claims of the state police that it had sent the request on May 19.

The CBI said a communication was received from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, through an email at 12.25 pm on May 30 with a letter dated May 19 attached in it seeking issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Brar in two FIRs registered by the Punjab Police — FIR No. 409 dated November 12, 2020 and FIR No. 44 dated February 18, 2021 — at City Police Station, Faridkot.

Advertisement

Moose Wala, who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near his SUV in which he was killed.

Advertisement

The Red Corner Notice alerts enforcement agencies of 195 Interpol member countries to locate and detain a fugitive wanted by a requesting member country.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.