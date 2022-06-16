Moose Wala Murder Plot Decoded: Payback, 3 Gangster Conspirators, 8 Shooters, And A Last-Minute Recce

Three gangsters collaborating from Delhi’s Tihar Jail and abroad for payback, eight hired shooters belonging to four states and some paid up to Rs 3.5 lakh each, a plan hatched over months, and finally, a last-minute recce by a drug addict that cost a few thousand rupees but culminated in a ‘perfect’ strike — the murder conspiracy of top Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala seems to have all these ingredients and more.

Punjab police term “multi-state inter-gang rivalry" as the motive. But even 18 days after Moose Wala was gunned down with automatic weapons in broad daylight in Mansa on May 29, state authorities have been unable to arrest any of the shooters. Two of them, nabbed by the Pune police in the latest breakthrough, will soon be brought to Punjab.

This, along with the ongoing interrogation of gangster and alleged mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi by Punjab police, could finally unravel the conspiracy. “We will crack this case very soon now, arrest all the accused and recover the weapons used in the murder," a senior Punjab police official told News18 in Chandigarh.

Sources say Bishnoi is proving to be a tough nut to crack for Punjab police and is constantly denying his hand in the murder, telling his interrogators that he was lodged in jail at the time of the crime. Authorities are also desperately searching for the weapons used in the murder, which are believed to have been buried in the ground somewhere in the state.

Speaking to officials of both Punjab and Delhi police, this is what News18 could piece together of the plot.

The conspirators

There is near consensus now that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder of Moose Wala. Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster with close to three dozen cases against him in five states and is said to have orchestrated this murder from behind prison bars over several months. His key ally in the plan seems to be Goldy Brar, a gangster living in Canada who drew up the plan along with another gangster who is abroad, perhaps in Australia, Vikram Brar.

Bishnoi is now under intense interrogation by Punjab police after being brought from Delhi while the other two are at large abroad with diplomatic and legal efforts on to get them back here. The reason for Moose Wala’s murder seems to be payback for the killing of Bishnoi aide Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year in which the gang suspected the involvement of the singer and his manager. But was there a larger reason too for this highly organised killing?

The shooters

The answers could be known for sure only when the actual shooters are arrested. There are differing accounts of how many assassins are actually involved. Delhi police, for example, say they have a fix on the identity of six shooters so far while officials in the Punjab police say eight may have been involved. Three of the shooters are said to belong to Punjab, two are from Haryana, one from Rajasthan, and two from Maharashtra. All these gunmen were arranged by Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar.

A major breakthrough in the matter has come this week with the arrest of two said shooters, Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi, by the Pune police. A Punjab police team is now in Maharashtra to get their custody and bring them back while Delhi police have done joint interrogation of both these men. Delhi police have officially said that both these men got Rs 3.5 lakh each for the job. Punjab police want to ascertain who exactly paid them and if the chain of conspiracy goes up to Lawrence Bishnoi. If all the shooters were paid the same amount each, it shows a considerable sum was spent.

The facilitators

The conspiracy has also thrown up a long list of over a dozen facilitators in the crime. Nine of them have been arrested by the Punjab police for various roles like arranging the two vehicles used in the killing, harbouring some of the shooters before the murder, and conducting a recce of Moose Wala’s movements. One facilitator arrested by the Pune police named Saurabh Mahakal is said to have introduced the two shooters, Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi, to the conspirators and got Rs 50,000 for this.

But Punjab police are under fire for arresting only the facilitators who played some part in the crime and not the actual killers.

A senior Punjab police official, however, told News18 that even the nabbed facilitators had played key roles. A crucial one, for example, was played by one Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who along with his brother did repeated recces of Moose Wala’s movements, including on the final day (May 29). Kekda that day posed as a fan to click a selfie with the singer as he left his residence, clicked pictures of his Thar vehicle, and passed these on to the shooters along with details on the victim’s missing security entourage. Kekda, a drug addict, apparently did this job just for Rs 15,000.

Minutes later, Moose Wala was gunned down by the shooters in the middle of the road after they tailed his jeep. The deceased’s family is looking for clear answers and justice and Punjab police are under pressure now to deliver. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is constantly seeking progress of the probe, News18 has learnt.

