Moose Wala Murder: Two Shooters Arrested from Kutch; Delhi Police Say Killers ‘Carried Grenades as Backup’

Three persons, including two main shooters, were arrested in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. All six shooters involved in the murder have been identified and they were carrying grenades as “back up" apart from a large number of other weapons, police said.

Police identified those arrested as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26) from Haryana’s Sonipat and Kashish (24) from the state’s Jhajjar district, who are the two shooters. The third accused, identified as Keshav Kumar (29) from Bhatinda in Punjab, was the facilitator and received the shooters just after the shootout in an Alto car. The trio were arrested on Sunday from Kutch in Gujarat, police said. Four other shooters are still on the run, they added.

In a press conference, Delhi Police special commissioner of police HGS Dhaliwal said the accused conducted multiple recces before executing the murder. A large cache of weapons and explosives, including eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols and one assault rifle, have been recovered from those arrested, he said.

(Police seized weapons used in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Image: News18)

According to police, Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, they added.

“Two modules of shooters, who were in touch with Goldy Brar were involved in this incident. Manpreet Manu fired at Sidhu Moose Wala. All six shooters fired multiple rounds of bullets," said Dhaliwal.

He added: “Four people were in the Bolero and two were present in the Toyota Corolla. They did multiple recces of Moose Wala’s house. The shooters fired an AK-47 at his car and all six used multiple rounds of fire."

Police identified the other four shooters as Manpreet Manu, who fired directly at Moose Wala; Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, who were in the Bolero with Kashish and Priyavrat; and Jagroop Roopa, who was the driver of the Corolla and was accompanied by Manu.

Asked about the investigation into the identities of the shooters, Dhaliwal said, “Our special cell teams started working on the identities of the shooters. It was a challenging task to identify them and our motive was to arrest those who were behind the killing."

Priyavrat could be seen in a CCTV footage of a petrol pump before the incident. He was previously involved in two murder cases and was arrested in 2015 in one of the cases in Sonipat and also wanted in another murder case in Sonipat in 2021, police said. Kashish was also seen in the CCTV footage and is wanted in a 2021 murder case in Jhajjar, they added.

Police said Keshav Kumar, meanwhile, accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of incident, and that he was previously arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020 and suspected to be involved in other cases of extortion in Punjab.

Earlier in the investigation, the recovery of a fuel receipt from the Bolero, later found abandoned near Khayala village, had helped the Punjab Police to unveil the trail of events connected with Moose Wala’s murder. Apart from the two shooters, 10 other accused, including the main conspirator gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, have also been arrested in the case.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead after he left his house along with two men. He was driving his Mahindra Thar at the time of the incident. The investigation, so far, has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of Bishnoi and Brar, and three other gangsters.

(With PTI inputs)

