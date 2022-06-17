Moosewala Murder: Punjab Cops Meting Out 'Inhuman Treatment' to Lawrence Bishnoi, Claims His Lawyer

The legal counsel of Lawrence Bishnoi on Friday said that the jailed gangster is being given “inhumane treatment" during the interrogation by Punjab Police in connection with the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused and main conspirator in the case, was brought under heavy security to the state from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

After he was brought from Delhi, Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him into seven-day police custody.

Bishnoi’s lawyer Vishal Chopra has said that the Punjab Police is “violating the rules" that are required to be followed while interrogating an accused. He has also disclosed his plans regarding filing a writ petition before a competent court bringing out these adversaries in the police’s dealing with the accused.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case.

Chopra had said the court granted transit remand with conditions. “Complete videography right from him being taken away to being presented before the court will be done. The court has passed a detailed order that the Punjab Police will be completely responsible for his life and security and that no mishappening should take place with him," he told the news agency ANI.

From Delhi to Mansa and then from Mansa to Kharar, Bishnoi was brought in a bullet-proof vehicle under heavy police escort. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the Moosewala murder case and the Anti-Gangster Task Force questioned him at length, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the state police had arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. These two are also being questioned at length, the sources said.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state Assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. Earlier, the Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. The Punjab Police has arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala, Tuesday’s statement had said.

