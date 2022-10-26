Moosewala Murder: Singer Afsana Khan Questioned by NIA on 'How Sidhu Came on Bishnoi Gang's Radar'

The National Investigation Agency questioned famous Punjabi singer Afsana Khan for five hours in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, reports said.

According to police sources, the central probe agency summoned Khan for questioning after the celebrity was on the radar of the NIA since raids were recently conducted in the murder case.

Sources further said the murder’s motive was ‘personal enmity’, adding that Khan was questioned on why exactly Moosewala had been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gangster group.

Reports said that NIA suspects that Afsana Khan, who had a sisterly relation with Moosewala, may also have a hand in the murder case. It added that NIA suspects that there is a connection between Afsana and the Bambiha gang.

In fact, both the Bambiha gang and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are rivals of each other. After Sidhu’s death, the Bishnoi gang was accused of his murder. It is also said that the Bishnoi gang suspected Moosewala to be close to the Bambiha gang and the NIA conducted two raids to expose the gangster network.

Moosewala’s family had complained to the police about Afsana and a notice had been given by the Mansa police for questioning the Punjabi singer, but then she ‘escaped’ citing being out somewhere, a report by Aaj Tak said.

The reason behind sending the notice to Afsana was that Moosewala’s family had said in a police complaint that the singer’s song had been leaked. At that time Sidhu’s family had expressed doubts on some singers and had also expressed doubts on some music industry related companies.

The 28-year-old Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 this year. The killers fired about 30 rounds from weapons including AK-47, AK-94 when the singer had left his home for some work.

Gangster Goldie Brar, an aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for Sidhu’s murder.

