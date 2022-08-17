'Moral Duty to Ensure Best Deal for Country': Jaishankar on Criticism Over India Buying Russian Oil

Responding to the criticism over India’s crude oil imports from Russia, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it is his “moral duty" to ensure the “best deal" for the people of the country that has a per capita income of $2000.

Jaishankar also that the world has come to terms with India’s position because the country has not been defensive about its decision and made other countries realise the obligation it has to its people instead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks in Thailand where he has gone to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.

Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, he discussed the surge in energy prices across the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war and said, “We have been very open and honest about our interest. I have a country with a per capita income of $2000, these are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It’s my moral duty to ensure the best deal."

During his assessment of global oil prices, Jaishankar said that oil and gas prices are unreasonably high throughout the world.

Jaishankar said Europe was buying more oil from the Middle East countries which were Asia’s traditional suppliers, however, now it was diverted to Europe.

He also said that the US knows India’s position on Russian oil import and has “moved on", adding that in such circumstances “India is open about its interests, wants the best deal."

Jaishankar has defended India’s interest on a global scale multiple times earlier. At the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum held in Slovakia in June this year, he hit back at the unfair criticism against Indian oil purchase from Russia.

While defending India’s oil imports from Russia, Jaishankar stressed that it is important to understand how the Ukraine conflict is impacting the developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Responding to a question on whether India’s oil imports from Russia are not funding the Ukraine war, Jaishankar asked, “India buying Russia oil is funding the war… Tell me is that buying Russian gas not funding the war?"

“It’s only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and not Russia’s gas coming to Europe not funding? Let’s be a little even-handed," the external affairs minister had said.

