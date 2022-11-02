Morbi Bridge Collapse: Lawyers' Associations Refuse to Represent Accused; 'Will of God', Says Arrested Manager

Two local bar associations in Gujarat passed unanimous resolutions on Tuesday to not represent the accused in the Morbi Bridge Collapse case, where over 130 people died after the bridge snapped on Sunday evening.

The Morbi and Rajkot Bar Associations asked their member advocates to not represent any of the accused associated with the incident, Live Law reported.

Nine persons were on Monday booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) which include ticket collectors, bridge repair contractors, three security guards and managers of the Oreva Group, which was responsible for repair work on the bridge.

Out of these, four accused — two managers of OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge — were remanded to police custody until Saturday by the Magistrate court.

‘Will of God’

Deepak Parekh, one of the Oreva managers arrested in the case told the court on Tuesday that that it was “the will of God" that the incident took place.

“It was bhagwan ki ichcha (the will of God) that such an unfortunate event happened," he told Chief Judicial Magistrate MJ Khan, as per NDTV.

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Tuesday told the court that while the flooring of the bridge was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring, citing a forensic report.

Citing Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, prosecutor H S Panchal told the court that forensic experts believed that the main cable of the bridge snapped because of the weight of the new flooring.

The court was also informed that both the repairing contractors were “not qualified" to carry out such a work.

“Despite that, these contractors were given repair work of the bridge in 2007 and then in 2022. So the accused’s custody was needed to find out what was the reason for choosing them and at whose instance they were chosen," the prosecutor said.

