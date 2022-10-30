Morbi Bridge Collapse: Newly Renovated 'Engineering Marvel' in Guj Crumbles Due to Heavy Footfall

More than 60 people died, mostly women, children, and the elderly, after a suspension bridge, noted to be an “engineering marvel", on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, days after it was reopened after renovation.

BJP MP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya from Rajkot said the death toll rose to over 60 as of 9:48 pm. “More than 60 bodies recovered, of which more are of children, women, and elderly. Rest have been rescued and the NDRF rescue operation is underway. We are taking this matter very seriously, it is very saddening," he told the news agency ANI. The nearly century-old bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, according to reports.

The bridge was hailed as “an engineering marvel built at the turn of the century" by the Gujarat government according to its official website. “The Suspension Bridge, an engineering marvel built at the turn of the century, reflects the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi," it said. The bridge was built to give “a unique identity to Morbi" using the latest technology in Europe at the time of its construction, it said.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.

The bridge measures 1.25 m wide and spans 233 m on the Machchhu River connecting Darbargadh Palace and Lakhdhirji Engineering College. Morbi city, erstwhile princely state of Morbi, is located in Gujarat 53 km from Rajkot and south of Little Rann of Kutch.

Bridge Collapse

There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm.

Eyewitnesses told PTI news agency that there were several women, children and others on the hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he was saddened by the tragedy in a tweet. “Relief and rescue operations by the administration are going on. The administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that PM Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to CM Patel and officials regarding the mishap. “He (PM Modi) has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO said.

PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died. “PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a series of tweets.

(with inputs from agencies)

