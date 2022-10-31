Morbi Bridge Collapse: 9 Arrested As Toll Reaches 134; State-wide Mourning on Nov 2 | Key Points

At least 134 people have lost their lives in Gujarat’s Morbi when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening. The number of deaths rose from 60 to 134 today as NDRF and SDRF teams continue their rescue operations looking for victims in the river.

Hailed as “an engineering marvel", the century-old bridge had been under renovation for over six months and was opened for the public on Gujarati New Day on October 26.

Private group Oreva had been entrusted with repair work of the bridge which was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.

Here are the latest updates on the Morbi bridge tragedy:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night chaired a high-level meeting to review situation in Gujarat’s Morbi. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar earlier today where PM Modi was briefed on rescue and relief operations in Morbi.

PM Modi emphasized on ensuring that those affected should get all possible assistance.

During the meeting, a decision was taken that Gujarat will observe a state-wide mourning on November 2 for the deceased who died in the mishap.

PM Modi, who is on a visit to the poll-bound state, will visit Morbi on Tuesday.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 304, 308 of the Indian Penal Code.

As many as nine people have been arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge tragedy which claimed over 130 lives. The accused includes two managers of Oreva company which undertook the repair work of the bridge before it was opened last week, two ticket clerks along with two contractors and three security guards for negligence.

Oreva group, the firm that was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the century-old hanging bridge for 15 years had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by “specialised firms", documents assessed by PTI said.

Inspector General (Rajkot Range) Ashok Raj informed that a Special Investigation Team will probe the incident. The police and state government will act strictly against everyone involved, he added.

Address an event in Kevadia today, PM Modi said, “I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty."

The Congress has demanded a probe headed by retired Supreme Court or high court judge into Morbi suspension bridge collapse incident.

