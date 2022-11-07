Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy: Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notice to State Govt

The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report in the matter by November 14. The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi on October 30 claimed 135 lives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and relisted the matter on November 14.

It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.

Advertisement

The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report in the matter by November 14.

The court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.

Currently, the BJP is ruling the Morbi Municipality, District Panchayat and Taluka Panchayat. The Morbi Assembly seat falls under the Kutch Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Dalit BJP MP Vinod Chavda.

The recent bridge tragedy could have an influence on poll factors in the assembly constituency, analysts said.

Bad roads and traffic problems have been some of the main issues here for many years, according to Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association’s floor tiles division president Vinod Bhadja.

“Morbi is a ceramic hub with a combined annual turnover of Rs 65,000 crore. Though the BJP has done a lot of work, we are still facing issues of traffic jams, water-logging and bad roads in and around the city," the industrialist told PTI.

“The people of Morbi are somewhat unhappy because our main issues have remained unresolved for more than two decades now," he claimed.

Advertisement

The opposition hit out at the BJP over the accident. In a Twitter post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge levelled a series of allegations. “Rusted cable of the bridge was NOT repaired. Bridge opened on Oct 26 without fitness certificate and official consent. Contractor was not qualified for the job. Municipality Chief knew that the bridge was open a day before the tragedy," he said.

“Over 130 dead and no action been taken against the contractors and municipal officials? Is this negligence too an act of god," Kharge questioned in another tweet.

Advertisement

“The PM should pull up his Govt to come clean on this sloppy investigation process," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here