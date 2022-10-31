Morbi Mishap: Wall Clock, E-Bike Maker Oreva Group Under Scanner Over Tragedy That Killed 134

At the center of the tragic bridge collapse that killed over 130 poeple in Morbi district of Gujarat is the Oreva group which specialises in CFL bulbs, wall clocks and e-bikes. The company is under scanner as more details emerge about the firm including the absence of any links with construction. In its profile on its website, the Oreva group claims that it employs over 6,000 people but has no mention of its construction business.

According to PTI, it is unclear how the Oreva group that was founded nearly five decades ago managed to get the contract to maintain a bridge that was over 100 years old.

Advertisement

Founded by Odhavji Raghavji Patel, the firm manufactures wall clocks under the popular Ajanta and Orpat brands. Patel died earlier this month at the age of 88 years.

With a turnover of nearly Rs 800 crore, the Ajanta Group now manufactures home and electrical appliances, electric lamps, calculators, ceramic products and e-bikes.

While the company management was unreachable for comments, a group spokesperson soon after the accident had reportedly stated that the bridge collapsed as “too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other," according to PTI.

The suspension bridge, popularly called the ‘jhoolta pul’ was shut seven months ago for repairs and reopened on the Gujarati New Year’s Day on October 26. It was only in March this year that the Oreva Group was awarded the contract to maintain and manage the bridge by the Morbi municipality. It is alleged that the bridge was opened without a key fitness certificate.

An FIR has been filed by Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya against maintenance & management agencies of the bridge under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) & 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the India Penal Code.

Advertisement

Oreva Group, operates one of the largest manufacturing plants in India at Samakhiyali, Kutch District, Gujarat, which is spread over 200 acres of land.

Oreva, which is known in the industry for its cost advantage, sells its products through 55,000 channel partners spread across the country, per PTI.

Advertisement

In the lighting segment, after scaling its CFLs, Oreva diversified into LED Lighting Products and is one of the largest manufacturers in India.

The Ahmedabad-based group through its flagship firm Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd is also present in business segments including lighting products, battery-operated bikes, home appliances, electrical accessories and electronic items such as telephones, calculators and LED TVs among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here