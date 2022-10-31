Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: Over 100 Reported Dead, Rescue Op Underway; Bridge Reopened Without Safety Audit

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 07:26 IST
Ahmadabad, India
An army team including doctors and paramedical staff has reached the accident site, while the navy has sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations, an official said.
Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge" when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said. The bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd" on it, he added. People fell over each other when the bridge collapsed, he said. “I had come to the riverbank along with friends after my office hours when we heard the sound of the bridge snapping. We rushed there and jumped into the water to save people," an eyewitness said.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured victims of the mishap. During the visit, survivors narrated their ordeal to the chief minister. Earlier, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, a release said.
At least 100 people, many of them women and children, have been confirmed dead after a 140-year-old suspension cable bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, decided to cancel his roadshow in Ahmedabad in the wake of the tragic incident. READ MORE
“More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations," Gujarat Information Department told news agency ANI.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi city in the state on Sunday night and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed in the evening, killing at least 100 people. After reaching Morbi, Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials a state government release said.
Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: At least 100 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, news agency ANI said. The bridge, which reopened four days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm, as per officials.
Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said. The bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it, he added.
People fell over each other when the bridge collapsed, he said.
“I had come to the riverbank along with friends after my office hours when we heard the sound of the bridge snapping. We rushed there and jumped into the water to save people,” an eyewitness said.
“We rescued some children and women,” he said.
A man who was injured in the incident, said the collapse was sudden and may have been due to too many people on the bridge.
After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places.
At the local hospital people formed a human chain to hold back crowds and keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued.
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said a five-member high-powered committee has been formed to probe the bridge collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.
An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.
Read all the Latest India News here