Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 35 After Over 100 People Fall into River in Guj, Rescue Ops Underway; PM Assures Help

Videos recorded by onlookers showed many people hanging onto the cables of the bridge, while many in the shallow parts of the river were submerged in waist-deep water. Others jumped into the river to rescue people who were stuck.

Officials said the recently renovated bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. They added that there was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm.

The famous suspension bridge near Mani Mandir was closed for renovation for six months. It was renovated at the cost of Rs 2 crore by a private operator. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction and a British engineering marvel. It was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day celebrated on October 26.

A fire department official said boats were being used to rescue people from the river. “We are carrying out rescue work using boats. There are around 40-50 people in the river,” the official said.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said he was immediately leaving for Morbi, cutting short his programme schedule with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is touring the state ahead of the assembly elections. He said he was saddened by the tragedy.

“Relief and rescue operations by the administration are going on. The administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to CM Patel and officials regarding the mishap. “He (PM Modi) has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” the PMO said.

History of the bridge

The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.

Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet.

(With PTI inputs)

