Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 35 After Over 100 People Fall into River in Guj, Rescue Ops Underway; PM Assures Help

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 21:29 IST
Gujarat, India
Morbi Cable Bridge Mishap LIVE Updates: At least 35 people were killed after a 140-year-old suspension cable bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, said state minister Brijesh Merja. Close to 400 people were on the bridge when it snapped and about 100 fell into the river. Rescue operations are underway. Read More
The death toll in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in Gujarat rose to 35, said state minister Brijesh Merja.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed concern over the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said he was immediately leaving for Morbi, cutting short his programme schedule for the day. “I am leaving for Morbi by canceling all my upcoming events today. Direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination with the system will be achieved by reaching the site in person," he tweeted in Gujarati.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences to the families of those who had died in the mishap. He said the state government will give Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 to the injured. “I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakhs to the family of each deceased & Rs 50,000 to the injured," tweeted Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
He said teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been mobilised for the rescue operations. "I'm reaching Gandhinagar after shortening further programmes with PM (Narendra Modi). MoS home has been asked to reach the spot and guide the rescue operations. Troops, including SDRF, have been mobilised for rescue operations," Patel tweeted.
Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted about the tragic incident, and said he had spoken to state home minister Harsh Sanghavi. “I’ve spoken to Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials. Local administration is engaged in relief work, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. Administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to injured," Shah tweeted.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him and given specific instructions to monitor the situation. “PM Narendra Modi spoke to me about the tragedy of Morbi and took stock of the situation. The PM has given necessary instructions and guidance to the system regarding continuous monitoring of the entire situation and rescue operations," he added.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said he had directed authorities to administer emergency treatment to all injured. He said he was in constant touch with the district administration about the incident. “I’m deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing. Instructions have been given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I’m in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," he said.
The prime minister’s office announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of those who have died. The injured will get Rs 50,000.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party has launched a spirited poll campaign in the state, also tweeted his concern over the incident. “Very sad news coming in from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health," he tweeted in Hindi.
Taking cognizance of the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister and other officials. He sought urgent mobilisation of rescue teams and directed that the situation should be closely and continuously monitored. The prime minister has asked the CM to extend all possible help to those affected.
Officials said the recently renovated bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. They added that there was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm.
The famous suspension bridge near Mani Mandir was closed for renovation for six months. It was renovated at the cost of Rs 2 crore by a private operator. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction and a British engineering marvel. It was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day celebrated on October 26.
A fire department official said boats were being used to rescue people from the river. “We are carrying out rescue work using boats. There are around 40-50 people in the river,” the official said.
A fire department official said boats were being used to rescue people from the river. "We are carrying out rescue work using boats. There are around 40-50 people in the river," the official said.
“Relief and rescue operations by the administration are going on. The administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to CM Patel and officials regarding the mishap. “He (PM Modi) has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” the PMO said.
The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.
Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet.
(With PTI inputs)
