More CRPF Forces to Reach J&K to Maintain Law and Order Amid Targeted Civilian Killings

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed additional CRPF troops to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir in order to maintain law and order amidst rising incidents of targeted civilian killings.

The home ministry has asked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to use five companies to J&K. “… MHA has permitted CRPF to utilise up to 5 coys from its resources to be placed at the disposal of ADG (J&K), CRPF, for deploying in Srinagar city to buttress the security arrangements with immediate effect," a communication read.

According to sources, CRPF troops will move from Delhi to J&K. “These forces will be deployed as per CRPF ADG (J&K) approval. It is expected that more forces will deployed in coming days to Kashmir amid security threat."

Last month, the home ministry had sent 25 companies to J&K for security reasons.

“Almost two dozen CRPF companies were moved to Jammu and Kashmir from different parts of the country in view of the current situation," government sources told News 18.

In the last couple of days, the Valley has seen violence against civilians.

Home minister Amit Shah had visited the Valley last month and held a top-level security review meeting with forces and intelligence agency chiefs at Raj Bhavan. Shah said although terrorism and stone pelting have reduced after the Abrogation of Article 370, forces should remain aggressive against terrorists and work closely with each other.

“Held a security review meeting with senior officers of Armed Forces, Central Police Forces, J&K Police and security agencies in Srinagar today. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we are committed to the overall development of J&K and throwing out infiltration and terrorism completely," Shah had tweeted after his security meeting. Shah also Visited the Border Out Post and went to forward areas.

