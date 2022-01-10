More Restrictions, Closure of Schools Likely in Madhya Pradesh Sees Steady Rise in Covid Cases

Amid increasing Covid-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on January 8 said district wise Covid-19 situation will be reviewed on Monday. Chouhan had expressed concern on the situation saying active cases have crossed 5,000 mark in the state and covid19 cases have surged by over 12 times in a week’s time.

“Yet, measures like lockdown are a far possibility and the stress will remain on preventive measures," said a senior officer from Bhopal. Covid-19, presently in its third wave, is taking dangerous proportions in Madhya Pradesh as the fresh cases have doubled up in just three days, breaching the 2,000 daily mark on Saturday, according to state health bulletin.

On Saturday, 2,037 new cases were recorded, including 489 cases in Bhopal, 612 in Indore, 280 in Gwalior and 152 in Jabalpur. The positivity rate has increased to 2.9% which was below 1% a few days ago.

Advertisement

The state had recorded 1033 cases on January 6, 1319 on January 7 and further increased to 1,572 fresh cases on January 8, exhibiting a steady rise.

However, schools till middle level could face closure shortly. As the threat of virus grows, the state government could announce closure of classes till middle level (class 1 to 8) on Monday, said sources.

Students of these classes are likely to appear in online exams while classes from IX to XII will continue to be oraganised on offline mode with 50% strength.

In neighbouring Chhattisgarh, there has been an interesting dip in fresh infections, which have been surging in last few days.The cases which stood at 2828 with a positivity rate of 6.32% on January 7 had surged to 3455 cases with a test positivity rate of 7.43% the next day. However, in last 24 hours, the state reported 2500 cases of infections at a positivity rate of 8.05%. There are 17 districts where the test positivity rate is less than 4%.

The state is starting booster doses from January 10. No fresh registration is required for the same, according to Centre’s guidelines. The beneficiaries in Bhopal include – 43,987 health workers, 51,607 frontline workers and 28,414 in the age group of 60 plus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.