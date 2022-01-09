Home » News » India » More Than 10,000 People Visit Taj Mahal on Saturday, Footfall May Increase

More Than 10,000 People Visit Taj Mahal on Saturday, Footfall May Increase

More than 10,000 people visited Taj Mahal on Saturday. (Image: News18/File)
More than 10,000 people visited Taj Mahal on Saturday. (Image: News18/File)

Meanwhile, the city reported 271 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases here to 743, officials said.

Advertisement
PTI
Agra // Updated: January 09, 2022, 11:05 IST

More than 10,000 people visited the iconic Taj Mahal here on Saturday, an official said. Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle said the footfall may increase on Sunday.

More than 10,000 people visited Taj Mahal on Saturday.

The number of tourists may increase on Sunday, he said.

Meanwhile, the city reported 271 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases here to 743, officials said.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: January 09, 2022, 11:05 IST