More Than Dozen People Injured in Stone Pelting Over Fare Price Shop Allotment in Muzaffarnagar

More than dozen people were injured in a clash between two rival groups over fair price shop allotment in Husainabad Bhanwara village in the district, police said. The clash took place on Monday when a team of revenue officials arrived in the village under Ratenpuri Police Station to allot a fair price shop, the police said.

Villagers disrupted the team's work after a dispute over the shop allotment between the two groups led by Rashid and Mehkar. The confrontation between the two soon turned into a violent group clash and stones were hurled freely, resulting in injuries to over a dozen people, the police said.

Both the groups have lodged complaints against each other, the police added.

