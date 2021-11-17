Mosque Opens Doors for Other Religions, Friends Harassed: Karnataka Incidents Question Communal Harmony

Two incidents that took place in a Karnataka district in the last 48 hours point out communal harmony and moral policing in the region. On one hand, the doors of a mosque were opened for the first time for other religions, on the other hand, a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl were allegedly harassed and assaulted for travelling together at night.

Havva Juma Masjid at Bolangadi in Dakshina Kannada district started ‘Nammoora Maseedi Noda Banni’ (Come, see the mosque of your village) programme in which around 300 guests of other faiths were invited for a tour of the mosque on November 14. They were introduced to different customs of the mosque followed by the Muslim community.

Former BJP MLA Rukmaya Poojary also attended the event and praised it. “Such events are definitely needed to promote communal harmony among people in society. This is a very good initiative," Poojary said. The mosque committee said it will keep the mosque doors opened in the future as well. It also plans to address religious teachings in Kannada.

Meanwhile, two students travelling on a motorbike were allegedly attacked and harassed by six men in Idya village near Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district on November 15 night. The students were from different communities. The police have arrested all 6. The boy, a B Sc student, was dropping off his friend (a Hindu girl) to her apartment late at night.

When they reached her apartment, six men, who were following them all the way, stopped them and asked their names. After knowing their faith, the men allegedly started abusing and harassed them. They allegedly pushed her and verbally abused her.

The accused are said to be members of pro-Hindu organisations. “This is a situation to disturb communal harmony. A case has been registered and investigation is underway," said N Shashi Kumar, city police commissioner, Mangaluru.

