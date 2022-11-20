'Most Wanted' Terrorist Harwinder Rinda Reported Dead in Pak, Drug Overdose Suspected

Harvinder Singh Rinda, a “most-wanted" terrorist who has been behind several attacks, has reportedly died at a hospital in Pakistan’s Lahore, sources in the state police said on Saturday.

A senior Punjab Police official told The Indian Express that he was being treated for a kidney ailment probably triggered by drug overdose. “We have learnt that Rinda died due to drug overdose," the official said.

According to some reports, the gangster group Davinder Bhambiha is claiming responsibility for Rinda’s death, The India Today said.

Rinda was currently under the protection of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). He was the mastermind behind the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May, and was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency. The Interpol has also issued a red notice against him..

Advertisement

He also carried out the grenade attack in Punjab police’s Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) building in Nawanshahr in November 2021.

He was also charge sheeted in a case related to seizure of arms and explosives from a vehicle in Haryana in the same month.

He is a member of the banned Khalistani outfit “Babbar Khalsa International," and been taking the help of local gangsters to carry out anti-national activities in the country. He was believed to be in Pakistan.

Rinda was seen as the main link between gangsters and Pakistani-based terror groups and was described as a threat to national security by the investigating agencies as he was involved in large-scale cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.

Rinda was a “most-wanted ‘A’ plus category" gangster in Punjab and also wanted in many cases in Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Haryana and West Bengal, among other places.

Advertisement

The terrorist had migrated from Sarhali village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab many years ago to Nanded in Maharashtra, according to police sources.

He entered the world of crime in 2008 when he allegedly killed man due to personal enmity in Tarn Taran, according to PTI. Rinda was also involved in the killing of Satnam Singh, the sarpanch of Hoshiarpur in Chandigarh in a sensational broad day light incident. He along with his gang committed murders, dacoities and extortions and he is an absconder and wanted in at least 30 known criminal cases.

Read all the Latest India News here