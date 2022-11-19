‘Mother Earth Needs Respect’: CM Yogi's Pitch at Network18's Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon

It is the duty of every citizen to contribute to water conservation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday at Network18 & Harpic’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani telethon.

Congratulating Network18 for the initiative, Adityanath said: “Every single drop of water is very precious. Awareness is important to make life easy and healthy."

“Mother Earth also needs respect by cleanliness and it is the duty of every one to contribute in the drive and support water conservation," the chief minister said as he warned of water scarcity becoming a big threat.

“Citizens need to bring change. The Amrit Sarovar campaign is underway in villages for water conservation. Namami Gange Project is helpful in reviving marine lives and the results are visible," Adityanath said, talking about the Gangetic Dolphins.

Adityanath said Network18’s initiative would bring positive results for the welfare of society and livelihood. “Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is not an ordinary initiative. It will establish a sense of responsibility within the country towards not only human kind but all living creatures," he said.

Upholding the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets, Network18 and Harpic have expanded the Harpic Network18 Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well.

The sustained campaign launched in 2019 has achieved considerable success by bringing to fore key water and sanitation issues. The campaign has been able to draw in social leaders from different walks of life, who have mobilised public opinion.

A grand 8-hour telethon under Mission Swachhta aur Paani is being held on World Toilet Day, November 19, to mobilise India for better sanitation. The campaign advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

