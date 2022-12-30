As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at the age of 99 in Ahmedabad on Friday, tributes have poured in from across the country.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God," the prime minister said, adding that, “in Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled her death saying, “pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to her demise by highlighting that the struggles faced by her and her family are a “role model" for all.

In a Tweet, Shah said, “the struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you."

“Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," Shah added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called Hiraben an “epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life," as he offered his condolences.

In a tweet, he said, " deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi’s mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest his soul in peace."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also took to Twitter to offer his condolences. “For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “triveni of devotion, penance and work. Regards at the feet of the mother who created a great personality like ji. Respected mother will always remain an inspiration."

“For 100 glorious years, Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that she was “a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction."

In a tweet, Sarma also said, “as she leaves for heavenly abode, with teary eyes, I join millions in prayers. May her blessings always be with us."

BJP President J P Nadda has also expressed his condolances and said, “the struggling and virtuous life of Hira Baji is always an inspiration, whose affection and truthfulness gave the country a successful leadership."

“Mother’s departure is an irreparable loss, it is impossible to fill this emptiness. I humbly offer my respectful obeisances at the feet of the Triveni Mother of Simplicity, Austerity and Karma. May God give strength to the Prime Minister and his family members and give a place to the pious soul at his holy feet," Nadda said in a tweet.

According to News19 sources, the prime minister is leaving for Ahmedabad. “Flagging off of Vande Bharat train and launch of other developmental works in Kolkata will be done as scheduled. PM Modi may join through video conference," sources added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital on Tuesday, the day PM Modi’s mother was admitted. The prime minister too landed in Ahmedabad from Delhi in the afternoon, and spent over an hour with his mother. He also spoke to the doctors at the hospital.

Heeraben lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with her during most of his Gujarat visits.

