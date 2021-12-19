‘Mother’s Womb, Grave Only Two Safe Places': Minor Sexual Harassment Victim's Tragic Note Before Killing Self

A eleventh grader in Chennai’s Poonamallee area killed herself after being sexually harassed and penned an emotional note about her loneliness, battle against her predator and how neither school nor her relationships proved to be a safe harbour during her time of distress.

The police are probing into the case through suicide notes found in the victim’s house, who was the student of a government-run school. She was discovered by her mother who had briefly left the house, when the girl decided to take her life, according to reports.

In the letter, seen by CNN-NEWS18, the girl has evocatively said it appeared her as though “the mother’s womb and the grave were only safe places."

According to an interaction by the girl’s parents to the press, she had been transferred from a private school, where she had been studying till ninth grade. The parents said the son of a teacher at the private school had harrassed her. The police are said to be proving this angle too.

Crimes against women in Chennai have lately been on an unfortunate rise. Last week, the body of another high school student in Tamil Andu’s Coimbatore district was found amid bushes. She had gone missing on December 11.

In another instance, a girl in Coimbatore, killed herself after alleges sexual harassment by her teacher. The teacher is currently in police custody under laws preventing sexual abuse of children (POCSO).

