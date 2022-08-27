Motion Poster of Subodh Bhave's Web Series Kaalsutra - Pratham Dwaar Mrityudata Out

Subodh Bhave is all set to venture into the OTT space. The popular Marathi actor will be seen entertaining the audience with his first web series Kaalsutra - Pratham Dwaar Mrityudata. Helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Bhimrao Mude, the series also stars Sayaji Shinde in lead.

Subodh Bhave, on Friday, shared a motion poster featuring himself and Sayaji Shinde. In the poster, both the Marathi stars can be seen staring at each other.

Going by the poster, it seems that Subodh will essay a cop, while veteran actor Sayaji Shinde appears as a prisoner in the upcoming show.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The poster also hints at the release of the show and it is slated to launch in January of next year.

Along with sharing the poster, Subodh also penned a long note in Marathi. He shared that the web series is based on a mystery novel by writer Salil Desai.

“There was a deep desire to make a great web series in our Marathi language and to work in it. Mystery stories are my favourite subject. During the 2020 lockdown, I read a mystery novel by Salil Desai. After reading it, I decided that I should be able to do this. Today, after 2 years of reading the novel, I am very happy to announce the first such grand web series in Marathi based on it. Today we are publishing the poster in the presence of all of you."

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

The actor also mentioned that on Saturday, the makers will unveil the first teaser from the upcoming show.

“Poster today and its first teaser tomorrow," Subodh wrote.

Advertisement

“In New Year Jan 2023 you will be able to watch this web series. Many thanks to Nikhil Sane, Manjiri Bhave, and Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studio) as well as all my on-screen and behind-screen colleagues to make this dream come true."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here