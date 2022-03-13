Move Forward as Neighbour, India Tells Pak, Rejects Demand for Joint Probe in Accidental Missile Launch

India has rejected Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe in the accidental missile-firing case and urged Islamabad to accept it as a mistake and “move forward as a neighbour"

“We understand the seriousness of the matter and we appreciate Pakistan’s response on this. Pakistan being properly briefed about the circumstances of this accident and has been informed that in future extra care will be taken," India responded late on Saturday, top government sources told News18.

“There are many joint probes in the past pending with Pakistan. As a neighbour Pakistan should accept this as a mistake and move forward," New Delhi posited.

On March 11, India said a missile was accidentally fired due to a technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance on March 9, and that it has ordered a high-level court of inquiry into the incident. The statement came a day after Pakistan’s military announced that a missile without a warhead had violated the country’s airspace.

“The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level court of inquiry," a statement issued by the Centre said. “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the country’s armed forces, said in a press conference that the supersonic object was launched from Sirsa in Haryana and was moving towards the Mahajan Field Firing range in Rajasthan but changed course before entering 124 km into their territory.

