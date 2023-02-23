Home » News » India » Movement of Trains in Punjab Hit Due to Farmers Protest

Movement of Trains in Punjab Hit Due to Farmers Protest

According to railway officials, 10 trains, including the ones from Verka to Pathankot and Pathankot to Amritsar, were cancelled because of the stir

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 00:10 IST

Chandigarh, India

At least four trains were diverted via Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar City, Mukerian-Pathankot and Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar City. (Representative image: Ministry of Railways)
At least four trains were diverted via Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar City, Mukerian-Pathankot and Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar City. (Representative image: Ministry of Railways)

The movement of several trains was affected in Punjab on Wednesday due to a ‘rail roko’ protest called by a farmers’ body in support of various demands, including fair compensation for acquisition of land for road projects and clearing pending sugarcane dues.

The protest was called by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at the Gurdaspur Railway Station.

According to railway officials, 10 trains, including the ones from Verka to Pathankot and Pathankot to Amritsar, were cancelled because of the stir.

Besides, six trains from Pathankot to Verka, Amritsar to Pathankot and Pathankot to Old Delhi were short terminated at Dinanagar, Amritsar and Dhariwal, they said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

At least four trains were diverted via Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar City, Mukerian-Pathankot and Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar City.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said they were demanding fair compensation for the land acquired for road projects.

Other demands included payment of sugarcane dues, remunerative prices for crops as per Swaminathan Commission report and farm debt.

.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 23, 2023, 00:10 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 00:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks